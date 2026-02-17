An artist put down roots during half term in Tavistock Library to support reading and books during National Year of Reading 2026.

Over several days James Lake built the six-ft tree of cardboard and paper and enlisted a small army of youngsters to transform it into a colourful work of art.

The children enjoyed craft workshops where they designed and made leaves for the tree.

Among the youngsters was Rhiannon Tsui, five, who drew a dog and herself on her leaf which James fixed to his tree.

James said: “The children have been very keen to join in. I hope it inspires as a place to read under the branches.”

The tree will be permanent in the library’s children’s section and is sponsored by the Arts Council.

Lawson Collings-Barnes and his grandma Marjorie decorating a reading tree sculpture in Tavistock Library.
