An artist put down roots during half term in Tavistock Library to support reading and books during National Year of Reading 2026.
Over several days James Lake built the six-ft tree of cardboard and paper and enlisted a small army of youngsters to transform it into a colourful work of art.
The children enjoyed craft workshops where they designed and made leaves for the tree.
Among the youngsters was Rhiannon Tsui, five, who drew a dog and herself on her leaf which James fixed to his tree.
James said: “The children have been very keen to join in. I hope it inspires as a place to read under the branches.”
The tree will be permanent in the library’s children’s section and is sponsored by the Arts Council.
