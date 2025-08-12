A teacher who loves singing has set up what is believed to be the first children’s community choir which starts on Tuesday (August 19).

There has been a chorus of support for the project in Tavistock Parish Centre on Tuesday evenings, with a full waiting list for six to 12-year-olds.

Jo Hodgkiss, of St Rumon’s Infants School, said: “Because of my involvement with school singing and choirs at St Rumon’s and previously at St Peter’s, I was aware of the interest and huge enjoyment for children singing together.

“I’m well-known for my love of singing – in the house and anywhere. The new choir is just for fun, but is full. However, I still welcome interest for when spaces arise.”

Details on Tavistock Youth Choir Facebook page.

A new children's choir, formed in Tavistock by Jo Hodgkiss (pictured with her children Lola and Penny) is proving popular before it has even met for the first time this month. (Tindle)