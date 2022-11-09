Christmas holiday session bookings for Okehampton Make Lunch Club open
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Thursday 17th November 2022 2:30 pm
Okehampton Make Lunch Club has opened the bookings for the Christmas holiday sessions.
The sessions will take place in the lower hall of Okehampton Baptist Church and provide a warm safe space for families to arts and crafts and food preparation activities.
Session attendees will also be able to enjoy a hot Christmas meal on December 21 and 28.
Make Lunch Club provides a free lunch club during the school holidays for children and families who receive free school meals. It is also availavble for any family that struggles to buy food during the holidays
