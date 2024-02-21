The Church of England is currently running a “Give to Go Green” initiative where any donations made via a QR code (displayed in the hall window and on leaflets available inside the hall) will be doubled. The hope is to raise £10,000 from the community, which will then be matched by the C of E up to £20,000. The scheme runs until March 16 and could help efforts considerably. Since the scheme began earlier this month parishioners have raised £4,000.