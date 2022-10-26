Citizens Advice needs volunteers
Saturday 5th November 2022 12:00 pm
West Devon’s Citizens Advice branch, located at the Ockment Centre in Okehampton, is calling out for more volunteers.
The support service is asking for more people to come forward to volunteer at the service as it is currently battling with the cost of paying people to provide advice to struggling individuals due to a lack of volunteers.
Nationally, Citizens Advice has over 18,000 volunteers and estimates that it helped nearly 2.5 million people in 2020-21.
For more information about volunteering visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/about-us/support-us/volunteering/about-volunteering-with-citizens-advice/volunteer_roles/.
