A Devon-based classical ensemble specialising in baroque music is visiting St Eustachius’ Church in Tavistock in May.
On Friday, May 9 at 1pm, The Greenwood Consort are performing in the church, bringing the sweet sounds of flute and recorder, the sonorous cello and viola da gamba, and the personality and passion of soprano and baritone voices accompanied by the golden sparkle of a harpsichord.
The Greenwood Consort is a Devon-based ensemble, focusing on historically-informed performance and they are inspired, above all, by the baroque world of Bach and his contemporaries.
The baroque is one of those exciting eras in music, when forms such as opera began and instruments that we know well today developed. Greenwood believe that music is a profound and positive force and they want to help people experience that to the full, as students, performers, composers and audiences,
As part of The Tavistock Festival, this lunchtime recital of chamber music by Handel and Vivaldi will be performed by Janna Bulmer: violin, cello, soprano; Mark Bennett: recorder, flute, baritone; and Ian Hiscock: Harpsichord.
The programme features:
Handel: Dalla Guerra Amorosa, HWV102a (baritone, cello, harpsichord)
Vivaldi: “Paris” Cello Sonata no.3 in A minor, RV43 (cello, viola da gamba, harpsichord)
Handel: Trio Sonata in C minor, HWV386a (recorder, violin, harpsichord)
Vivaldi: “Stockholm” Recorder Sonata in G minor RV50, (recorder, cello, harpsichord)
Handel: Meine Seele hört im Sehen, HWV 207 (soprano, flute, harpsichord)
The concert will last an hour and entrance will be FREE.
There are many more wonderful concerts in this year’s Tavistock Festival, so please go to https://tavistockfestival.org/ for a complete list.
The Greenwood Consort’s next concert will be on Sunday, April 13 2025, 3pm in Stoke Damerel Church, Plymouth, presenting La Stravaganza – an extravagance of Venetian baroque music.