‘We have been here for five years. The shop was struggling when we got here and we had come down with the intention of working but couldn’t find any work. We had always wanted a shop ourselves so we decided to take it on.’We have as much local produce as possible. We use Taw River Dairy and we have produce from Hallwood Farm in Petrockstowe, Black Dog eggs from Crediton and bread from the Teign Valley Bakery, so as far as we can it is local.’While not everyone uses the shop, those that do use it regularly, he said. ‘Northlew is an isolated village and the nearest supermarket is in Okehampton six miles away,’