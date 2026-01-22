Swimmers from Mount Kelly College are making an impressive splash at the Devon County Championships.
Th college recorded several title winners, with some achieving wins in several classes and one record was broken.
The 2026 championships have taken place over several weekends of racing at the Plymouth Life Centre.
The event included 100m breaststroke, 1500m freestyle, and 50m butterfly, with strong performances from clubs like Mount Kelly and Paignton. Swimmers competed for county titles across various age groups, with qualification based on times from March last year onwards.
A Mount Kelly College swimming coach said: “Week two of the Devon County Championships was another show-stopper, with back-to-back racing from heats to finals and our swimmers showing real grit and determination.
“A special shout-out is due to Jacob who broke the Devon county record for the 14 years 400m freestyle with the time of 4.32.89.”
Mount Kelly senior title winners were Alex in the 100m butterfly; Jack - 200m backstroke; Lauren - 400m freestyle; Sierrah - 100m butterfly and Ava - 100m freestyle.
The college junior title winners were Jacob- 400m freestyle; Erin - 200m breaststroke and 400m freestyle and 50m breaststroke; Jayden - 100m butterfly and 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke; Jasmine - 400m individual medley; Ollie - 200m backstroke and 100 backstroke and finally Joey - 200m breaststroke.
