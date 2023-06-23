Sixth Form students were found to ‘enjoy their courses’ and ‘feel well-supported’, studying subjects ‘that lead to the future pathways they wish to pursue’. This was complemented by the ‘thoughtful’ career guidance which supported them to make decisions regarding their next steps. Ofsted highlighted the workshops run by the college which allow students to develop leadership skills by supporting and acting as mentors to younger children, describing the students’ as ‘enthusiastic about these experiences’ which help prepare them for life beyond school. DMAT continued: "Inspectors reported that the curriculum is ‘broad and carefully sequenced’, meaning it is designed in an order that allows students’ knowledge to be built upon appropriately. Senior leadership are continuing to work with teachers to embed the curriculum across the college so every student can receive an equally high-quality learning experience.