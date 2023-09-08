“I became almost part of the family for many of you. I got involved in the lives of many. My engagement with the people here grow very strong which is why sometimes in the middle of the night when you rang, I was there. I was able to cry with you, laugh with you; I was able to play with you, run with you, which is why I started to play ping-pong, basketball, cricket, all sorts with the parishioners. The parish became an extension of my family.”