Okehampton and Chagford parishioners gathered at Okehampton Conservative Club on Saturday (September 10) to say farewell to Father Darline Joseph Marianathan, who is leaving after 12 years as the parish priest.
At what was described as a “bittersweet” moment, Father Darline said his goodbyes as he prepared to move to Wimborne to start his new role helping with clergy wellbeing and teaching student priests.
The first non-European priest in the parish, Father Darline became known as the grandson of Okehampton and Chagford when he first arrived due to his young age, and quickly made friends with his parishioners and becoming a well-loved member of the community.
Speaking at his leaving party, he said: “Twelve years ago after my arrival in the parish, some six months into my stay I went to Plymouth Cathedral for a Mass and many of the priests there welcomed me saying ‘the grandson of Okehampton and Chagford’. That was quite amusing I thought because at that time I had a few people come forward who thought of me as their grandson.
“What made my ministry quite special is this - I was sent to teach, I’m not sure how much I taught but I learnt a lot. I was sent to lead, I don’t know how much I led from the front, but I know I led from behind and I was led too. It was not just one way, it was quite mutual.
“I became almost part of the family for many of you. I got involved in the lives of many. My engagement with the people here grow very strong which is why sometimes in the middle of the night when you rang, I was there. I was able to cry with you, laugh with you; I was able to play with you, run with you, which is why I started to play ping-pong, basketball, cricket, all sorts with the parishioners. The parish became an extension of my family.”
He added that one of the many things he had loved about his time in the parish was the kindness and loyalty of his parishioners.
“The reason why I had so much fondness and dedication to these two churches was because they are absolutely gorgeous. Some of the parishioners fiercely protected me and defended me. They would not compromise on my safety and wellbeing,” he said.
Originally from India, Father Darline moved to Britain to study at university, where he learnt to speak English.
During his time in the parish, Father Darline has had several books published and has been a regular columnist for Okehampton Times and Tavistock Times, having written over 100 pieces for the papers.
A trained psychologist with two masters degrees and a doctorate, the Catholic Church has asked him to work on a national scale in clergy wellbeing.
All set to move, parishioners (both religious and non-religious) commented on how much he will be missed and presented him with a cheque for £2,300 in recognition of all his community work over the years.
Pam Pemberton said: “Father Darline, you have brought humour, compassion and colour to this parish. You have taught us that even if you are a leading person who is not around the show must go on. Needless to say Father you leave with many blessings and shall be much missed.”
Father Anil Kumar Gundabathina will replace Father Darline.