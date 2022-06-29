Community group support with £2,000 donation

A CHARITY based in Okehampton has received a £2,000 donation following nominations of support from Amazon employees at the company’s head office in London.

West Devon Community and Voluntary Services (CVS) supports voluntary groups, charities and non-profit organisations in the local area. The charity offers volunteering advice through a dedicated support service bringing together volunteers and organisations offering voluntary roles. The charity also runs regular Health & Wellbeing Alliances for Tavistock and Okehampton areas, manages the Social Prescribing service, undertakes Community Development and Community Building work, and partners with other voluntary organisations to run debt advice and fuel poverty work.

The donation from Amazon will go towards their work in supporting local communities to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the donation, Andrea Ravnik, Amazon in the Community UK lead at Amazon, said:

‘I would like to thank the team at West Devon CVS for their efforts to help their local community. We are pleased to support the charity with this donation.’

Orla Turner, development worker from West Devon CVS added:

‘We appreciate this donation from Amazon and would like to thank the team for choosing us to receive this support. We are proud to make a difference to our local community and donations like this allow us to continue our efforts.’