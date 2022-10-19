Community Links urges people to help end loneliness in Okehampton
Okehampton community interest group Community Links will celebrate Befriending Week next month to reduce isolation and encourage residents to get involved in its befriending service.
Befriending Week is a national event set to run from November 2-9 and Community Links is planning to put on a small social event as part of the week to encourage people to come together and ‘befriend’ one another as it continues to see a rise in the number of people needing the befriending service.
Befriending and social inclusion co-ordinator Vicky Hopkins, said: ‘I thought if we put something on and just celebrate befriending and let people know how they can involved, either people who are feeling lonely and isolated or people who want to help those people.
‘Currently, we have 31 people who are using the befriending service and 13 people on the waiting list because we don’t have a lot of befriender volunteers. We do have 15 volunteers but a lot of these people have doubled up.
‘I think there’s a huge need in rural areas around us where people have transport issues but we also have people in the town who are unable to get around. They’re missing that link to meet other people in the supermarket or church and striking up those natural friendships.’
Vicky added that research has shown that people who are socially isolated are more likely to have shorter lifespans, suffer with mental health issues and increase the risk of developing dementia.
She is now encouraging people to come forward and reach out for help if they feel socially isolated or even if they wish to volunteer as a befriender.
‘They get as much out of it as those in need of befriending,’ added Vicky.
Community Links currently run a Thursday coffee morning from 10-12pm at Refresh Cafe in Okehampton for anyone wishing to make friends and socialise.
