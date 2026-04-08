The 76th Bere Ferrers Spring Flower Show was a blooming success recently, with one entrant submitting a record-breaking 99 entries.
The daffodil judge, who also presented the prizes, was the show’s president, John Lanyon.
Daffodil expert John, who has recently retired from a long career managing National Trust gardens in Cornwall, described the show in glowing terms as ‘magic’ and ‘enchanting’.
The show has recently been given some silver cups from the 1930s and 1950s, originally presented at the Devon Daffodil Society and Tamar Valley flower shows. The trophies were on
There were 500 entries and 200 people attended.
Classes included a large number of daffodil classes, those for other flowers, garden produce, decorative (flower arranging), domestic and photography.
The prizewinners were as follows: Page Challenge Cup for most points in show; Gazette Challenge Cup for most points in large cup daffodils; Bennett Memorial Cup for most points for double daffodils; Bere Ferrers Social Club Bowl for most points in other daffodils; Crocker Williams Cup for most points other flowers; Frampton Cup for best exhibit small cup daffodil; Coronation Cup for best exhibit double daffodil; Fred Grinsted Trophy for best exhibit of ‘Bere Ferrers’ and the Alan and Lucy Langsford Trophy for best exhibit in other daffodil classes;
Other awards were:
Marjorie Stratton Rose Bowl for best pot plant; RHS Banksian Medal for most points in horticultural sections; Daffodil Society Medal for most points in section 1 – all going to Veronica Barden.
The Bradford Challenge Bowl for runner up most points in show; Ivor Paull Plate for most points for trumpet daffodils; Peter Lower Cup for best exhibit trumpet daffodil – all to David Carver.
The Langman Cup for most points in garden produce – Roger White. Doris Friend Memorial Bowl for most points in decorative section – Margaret Crout.
HMS Plate for runner up in decorative – Kerrie Willmott and Rosie Bone. Reg Collom Memorial Cup for most points in domestic section - Julia Le Vasseur.
Domestic Challenge Cup for runner up in domestic section - Andrew Spry. Barbara Grinsted Memorial Plate for most points in photographic section – Mary Sargent.
Narcissus Cup for best exhibit large cup daffodil – R&A Coombs. Devon Daffodil Society Cup for best pre-1940 daffodil – Frances Howard. Bere Ferrers Challenge Cup for best exhibit daffodil collection class - Lyn Winn.
Elsie Hall Plate for best exhibit in other flowers classes – Margaret Willmott. Agnes Jury Cup for best exhibit in decorative section – Kerrie Willmott. Shirley Wakefield-Smith Memorial Cup for best camellia – Mary Sargent. Rumleigh House Cup for most points in Novice classes – Christine Poole.
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