There’s an upcoming chance to refresh your wardrobe at an event being run by a local ‘green’ group.
Sustainable Crediton is holding a clothes swap on Saturday, April 18 at Crediton Congregational Church.
You are invited to take along your pre-loved clothes, bags, scarves and accessories from 11.30am for items to be sorted and displayed, with browsing and buying from 1pm.
Coffee, cakes and snacks will be available, with donations invited. This will be a friendly, community focused event, celebrating sustainable fashion and reducing waste. All are welcome.
Sustainable Crediton is a network of local people in Mid Devon who share concerns about the effects of climate change and increasingly expensive and scarce oil supplies.
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