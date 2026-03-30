LOCAL volunteer Graham Ley has recently been honoured by the Devon Air Ambulance Trust for his work over a number of years with the charity which includes popular bike sales.
Graham has been volunteering for the DAAT for ten years, mostly in fundraising, helping with events, collection and delivery across the county.
Not long after he signed up, he began restoring vintage bicycles and selling them on eBay for the benefit of the air ambulance.
Since then, he has linked up with Sustainable Crediton and now runs two bike sales a year to raise funds for the air ambulance, one at Easter and one at the Big Green Fair in the Square towards the end of September each year.
These take place in Crediton Town Square, and provide good second-hand bikes at reasonable prices, linking up with the new national emphasis on cycling and plans for the Boniface Trail.
GWR also take bikes on their trains, so it is already possible to get bikes into Exeter and out to Okehampton and Barnstaple, and take advantage of the cycle tracks there.
The next bike sale held by Graham's Recycleables will be held on Easter Saturday, April 4, from 10am to 1pm in Crediton Town Square.
Featuring will be two pairs of almost new “his and hers” bikesm kindly donated, vintage racing bikes, mountain bikes, hybrids for cycle tracks and commuting, town bikes in all sizes, and an adult folding bike.
Famous brands include Falcon, Carlton, Carrera, Trek, Peugeot, Specialized, Dawes, Claud Butler, Giant, Ridgeback and Raleigh.
Graham would like to thank all who have donated bikes for the sales. The money raised helps to fund vital lifesaving equipment for the air ambulance, so the support is greatly appreciated.
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