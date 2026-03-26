Martin Stokke, race director for Hospiscare, said: “The Dartmoor Beast is an exciting addition to the South West’s running calendar. It combines the raw beauty of Dartmoor with a tough physical challenge, all while raising vital funds for Hospiscare. Whether you are looking to take your fitness to new heights or hoping to be one of the very first to conquer The Dartmoor Beast, this event is not to be missed.”