Hospiscare has launched a new race, challenging participants to complete a multi-terrain course across Dartmoor this September in support of the Devon-based hospice charity.
The Dartmoor Beast is set to take place on September 27 this year to raise funds for the charity’s end-of-life care, which serves Exeter, east and central Devon, including Okehampton.
The event starts and ends at the Pavilion in the Park in Okehampton, and runners can choose between two routes: the Beast – a 20-mile challenge across the high moor- or the Wee Beastie – a shorter, 14-mile route. Both courses cover open moorland, woodland trails, river crossings, Dartmoor bogs and steep climbs, including the ascent to High Willhays, the highest point in southern England.
Martin Stokke, race director for Hospiscare, said: “The Dartmoor Beast is an exciting addition to the South West’s running calendar. It combines the raw beauty of Dartmoor with a tough physical challenge, all while raising vital funds for Hospiscare. Whether you are looking to take your fitness to new heights or hoping to be one of the very first to conquer The Dartmoor Beast, this event is not to be missed.”
Participants will enjoy a chip-timed, supported experience with aid stations, and the organisers will award all finishers a metal medal and a Devon cream tea. The fastest male and female runners will also receive prizes.
Additionally, organisers will send a portion of each entry donation directly to the Dartmoor National Park Authority to help protect the moor’s landscapes and maintain access to its unique trails.
Hospiscare provides specialist care for adults with a terminal illness and their families and relies on public donations as only 24 per cent of the charity’s funding comes from the NHS. For more information or to sign up, visit: https://thedartmoorbeast.co.uk/
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