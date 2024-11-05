The fair taking place on Wednesday, November 6 will bring together local voluntary and community services to raise awareness of help and support available.
Attendees can expect fun activities, an abundance of resources and the chance to meet members of various local groups to learn more about services offering support.
Karen Nolan, Chief Executive of West Devon CVS, said: "This is a wonderful chance to come along and learn about what is happening in the area and to be inspired and supported by all that is on offer."
The Community Wellbeing Event will take place Wednesday, November 6 from 10am to 2pm at Charter Hall, Okehampton EX20 1AA
To find out more information check out: https://www.facebook.com/events/charter-hall/okehampton-community-wellbeing-fair/1724687821628663