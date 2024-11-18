Okehampton Library have launched their first book awards to celebrate library use at a time when closures are increasing.
The books shortlisted were the most borrowed in Devon and Torbay the past year and readers are encouraged to vote for their favourite.
Sophie Crofts, reading development manager, said: “This is an opportunity to celebrate authors and the worlds they create for us and the libraries across Devon and Torbay that are vital spaces for our communities to connect and explore through stories and activities for all ages.”
For every vote cast in the Book Awards, participants will be given the chance to win a £50 book token. Winners will be announced in February, 2025.