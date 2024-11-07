A celebration is well-deserved for Tavistock College after they received a Platinum Artsmark Award for developing their arts and cultural curriculum across the whole school.
Tavistock College achieved the highest Artsmark Award possible with support and training from the Royal Shakespeare Company, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Stage-ED and Tie It Up Theatre Co alongside local primary schools and Devon and Torbay Music Education Hub.
To celebrate, the College will introduce a week of art events such as music, dance, textiles and film to showcase the talents of their students.
Tristan Muller-Forster, Executive Principal said: “We’re extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark Platinum Award. We are, and have been for a long time, committed to delivering a high-quality arts and cultural education for ALL our young people and we look forward to continuing to grow with Artsmark. Work and achievements such as this one shows our commitment to the overall quality of education we provide for all our young people and for the community in which we serve.”
The Platinum Artsmark Award recognises the quality of arts and cultural education at Tavistock College by Artsmark, It is accredited by Arts Council, England.
The Artsmark assessor said: “From the MAT CEO, through the Principal, to the Creative Arts leaders and the wider staff, there is an appreciation of students’ right to access the arts and the benefits that this brings. You are without doubt establishing Tavistock College as a wider force for the good in the arts, as evidenced by your Transition Choir projects, the Multi-schools Arts Festival and your growing Community Partnership Programme. You have excellent plans for the future and you are now very well-placed to advocate for the arts, to develop the wider cultural community and to make a difference to the learning and lives of students within and beyond your doors.”
The award will mean that Tavistock College students will get an excellent Arts provision from their first day in year seven all the way up to Key stage five with opportunities for clubs, trips, visits and workshops as well as productions to be involved in on stage and backstage.