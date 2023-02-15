AN Okehampton employee owned business can now access stocks of a greener alternative fuel which is a direct drop-in replacement for diesel.
Moorland Fuels has recently invested in its tank farm infrastructure to store HVO at its head office in Okehampton to provide a 100% renewable alternative to red and white diesel. The fuel can be used in any diesel engine without prior modifications with emissions reductions of up to 90%. The company adds that it is manufactured from sustainable, renewable feedstocks and is certified under the UK Renewable Fuel Assurance Scheme.