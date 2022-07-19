Concern over pets as prizes

The resident is particularly concerned over the welfare of goldfish given away as prizes at fairgrounds

Okehampton Town Councillors are set to discuss whether to ban the practice of giving pets as prizes at community events on council-owned land following a letter by a concerned resident.

The resident stated their concern that the practice of giving pets – namely goldfish – as prizes at fairgrounds and fetes was harmful to the animal’s health as parents and children took away pets they were unprepared to care for.

The letter said: ‘Across England and Wales each year, swathes of goldfish are sadly left hanging in unsuitable plastic bags at fairgrounds and fetes. Many of them are won by children or their parents, who are unprepared to take on a pet, simply as the result of winning a game.

‘Acquiring an animal to be kept as a pet should be the result of careful planning and prior consideration. Additionally, action on this matter may also deter people from awarding other pets as prizes, protecting other popular pets such as dogs. Animals are big prizes that can come at an even bigger cost.

The RSPCA supports measures taken by local authorities to end this outdated practice on council owned land, which will ensure their welfare and raise public awareness of the issue.’