Tell us about warm spaces you can offer.
Winter has finally arrived and last week we had our first frost. At the same time the cost of living crisis is beginning to escalate and the fear of higher fuel costs is causing us all to think twice about switching on the heating.
Many community groups and local charities are beginning to promote places that people can come together in, have a cup of coffee and a natter, and not feel alone.
Cllr Tony Leech West Devon Borough Council’s lead member for the cost of living crisis said: ‘These warm spaces are going to be incredibly important for many peoples and families this winter. If you are offering a warm space, please tell us about it and we can push that message out on all of our channels.’
West Devon has also recently launched a fund and is inviting community groups who would like some support setting up their warm spaces or support hubs to apply. To find out more go to: https://www.westdevon.gov.uk/article/9363/Winter-Wellbeing-and-Cost-of-living-Community-Action-Fund
WARM SPACES
IN WEST DEVON
Ockment Centre,
Okehampton
‘With huge thanks to the WDBC Sustainable Communities Locality Fund and the councillors involved we are providing a warm space in the Ockment Centre Wednesday afternoons to coincide with the library’s warm space opening times. Wednesdays 1pm-to 5pm.
‘Open to all, come in for free hot drinks, biscuits and squash. You can come to warm up, save on energy costs, access helpful services and information and connect with your community. We provide toys, games, puzzles and reading material.
‘As the weather gets colder we will also be providing warm soups/stews with thanks to Emma who runs the Community Fridge who has offered to source ingredients where possible. There are second-hand warm coats and jumpers available for a very small donation which will be put back into the warm space pot.’
The London Inn public house, Okehampton
To help do its bit to ease the increasing burden on people of the cost of living crisis, the London Inn pub is opening its doors to anyone who wants to enjoy a free hot drink and sit by its warm fire every day of the week during opening hours.
Okehampton and
Tavistock Library
Libraries across the Devon County Council area are warm, comfortable and free. There is plenty of seating and some hold events including coffee mornings.
Tavistock Library will be open on Wednesdays from 2pm to 5.30pm and refreshments are available
https://www.devonlibraries.org.uk/web/arena
New Wellbeing Café,
Okehampton
The community cafe, located at 14 St James Street, is now up and running and provides a wide range of services including mindfulness, art therapy and anxiety management to help reduce social isolation and provide stigma-free support for those struggling. The cafe will run sessions from 9-10am and 4-5pm but will be open to the public between 10am and 4pm from Monday to Saturday inclusive.