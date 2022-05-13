Cottage plan for garden plot in Broadwoodkelly

an application has been submitted to West Devon Borough Council for planning permission to build a detached cottage with off road parking at Broadwoodkelly.

The application, ref 1433/22/FUL, is for a piece of land in the village centre near the parish church once used as a garden by the applicant’s late father.

A statement read: ‘The site is located in the centre of the village and was previously used as a detached garden area by the applicant’s father. Her father has passed away and the land was separated from the original house opposite many years ago. The house was sold some years ago and is in separate ownership. The applicant submitted a pre application enquiry 2823/21/PR4 to see if the LPA consider the site suitable for development, which had a positive response as there is a recognised housing need in the village, subject to design changes to the scheme as originally submitted.’

The proposal at Moorview in the High Street was originally for a pair of semi-detached houses, but after consultation with the conservation officer at WDBC, the design has been changed to a single dwelling, with alterations to design details to better reflect the style of other architecture in the village.

The statement continues: ‘The site is located within a village boundary where there is an identified housing need. The site was used as a garden and has a small shed on it. The proposal is for a detached three-bedroom cottage that would provide a family home in the village.

‘The proposed cottage is located at the front of the site to reflect that local design characteristic. The materials and fenestration detail reflect local design features in the village.’

Comments on the application are invited via the planning section of the WDBC website by June 9.

Also submitted to WDBC is an application to see whether planning permission is needed to convert a barn into a dwelling at Dunterton Farm in Dunterton near Lamerton (application 1660/22/PDM).

Meanwhile, West Devon Borough Council has refused an application to enlarge a cottage in the centre of Exbourne on the grounds that the proposed extension is out of keeping as too modern in appearance and would increase the size of the dwelling by more than 50 per cent of its current size.The modern extension containing a dining room, living room and boot room would ‘cause harm’ to its setting in the historic heart of the village, which is a Connservation Area, the council added.