He was seen looking around the property at the weekend.
Lisa and Charles Bullock have run the pub for 16 years since 2007 along with their son Charlie.
The couple have put it on the market with Colliers for £3.7m.
Lisa told us: ‘‘I’m keeping quiet about everything at the moment but can confirm it is for sale and people have been looking at it.’’
The pub is described on Colliers website as: ‘A stunning waterside inn situated on the Yealm Estuary.
The Ship Inn boasts access by road, foot or water.
Lisa said: “We’ve absolutely loved our time at The Ship Inn and we’ve really put our mark on the place – however we now feel that we’re at the right stage in our lives to look at handing over The Ship to a new owner to take forward for the next 16 years. We thank all our local regulars for their patronage over the years, and the many returning holiday makers.”
The Ship Inn is a free house with characterful interior and exterior trading areas. Exposed timber and open fires, alongside a substantial collection of nautical memorabilia creates a welcoming atmosphere inside the bar, which can accommodate 60 covers. On the first floor there are dining areas with views over the estuary and are ideally situated to cater for private parties. Beside the peaceful estuary and the inn’s own private pier, the garden and patio outside accommodates a further 200 guests.’