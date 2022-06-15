Council calls for better signage

Okehampton’s councillors have resolved to consider investing in better signage for the public toilets as it received reports of visitors struggling to find them.

In the most recent park committee meeting (June 20), councillors heard that local people had to direct visitors to the toilets because the signage was not easily visible.

Cllr Michael Ireland said: ‘It’s not obvious to visitors to the town and I often direct people from the train station down to them because the toilets in the station aren’t open. They would not be able to find them themselves.

‘The problem in the town as a visitor coming down Station Road is that they don’t know which way to go for the toilets.’

This has been highlighted as a major concern as more visitors have started to flock to the town with the opening of the railway in November last year.

To help resolve the situation, it was suggested that signs to the public toilets be added onto new fingerposts in the town.

Cllr Paul Jessop said: ‘With regards to visitors to the town, if it’s not already on the fingerposts I think we should put some on there. I know when I go anywhere the most difficult thing is working out where the toilets are.’

The decision follows other plans approved by the town council to improve signage around the town to make it easier to navigate for first-time visitors.