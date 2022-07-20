Council supports new police desk
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Sunday 31st July 2022 9:30 am
(Tindle )
Okehampton Town Council has agreed to write to PCC Alison Hernandez in support of the re-opening of a police desk at the Okehampton police station.
The decision comes following an announcement by Alison Hernandez in which she stated that she was fighting to make it happen.
It is hoped that the police desk would re-open in June 2023 meaning that there would be a public enquiry desk in the town for the first time since 2014.
Police desks in Tiverton, Penzance, Newton Abbot, Falmouth, Bude, Truro and Newquay are set to re-open this November.
