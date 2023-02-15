Cllr Jory replied: ‘I wouldn’t be looking to make a commitment now as to how that money is spent. It may well be that we would use it for affordable housing but I think that would be a decision for the council at the time.’ Cllr Mark Ridges, commenting on the business rates change, said some airbnb owners had been able to receive £10,000 cheques in lost income compensation when the covid crisis hit. ‘It is a loophole that needs closing,’ he said.