In the latest meeting agenda, the council said: “Our clerk, who works part-time, is spending a considerable amount of time, approximately 16 out of her 32-hour week, each week, dealing with matters and requests raised by Cllr Martin either directly to the clerk or via Cllr Lee (the chair of the council) in a bid to override the clerk, as well as matters raised by councillors and members of the public about Cllr Martin.