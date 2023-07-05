North Tawton Town Council has agreed to impose restrictions on a fellow council member who it says is making so many complaints and freedom of information requests that it is preventing the clerk from carrying out her work.
At a meeting last week (July 4), the town council agreed that it would allow the clerk and any councillor to choose whether or not they would respond to any communication with Cllr Christian Martin whom the council accuses of ‘vexatious behaviour’ and causing ‘disruption’ which it says is impacting the mental health of councillors and council employees.
In the latest meeting agenda, the council said: “Our clerk, who works part-time, is spending a considerable amount of time, approximately 16 out of her 32-hour week, each week, dealing with matters and requests raised by Cllr Martin either directly to the clerk or via Cllr Lee (the chair of the council) in a bid to override the clerk, as well as matters raised by councillors and members of the public about Cllr Martin.
“This is impacting the amount of time our clerk has available to carry out the council’s work. Cllr Martin’s behaviour has taken over the workings of the council and will not be tolerated.”
However, the council’s decision to discuss this has sparked outrage among some members of the community who have argued that the council’s decision to repeatedly name Cllr Martin in the meeting agenda was humiliating and “shocking”. One member of the public even described it as akin to a “public flogging” or “being in the stocks”.
Cllr Martin has confirmed that he had put in several freedom of information requests, including one relating to council finances, which he said he had submitted after spotting missing information in council documents, which he felt he ought to investigate to ensure that the council was serving the residents of North Tawton as well as possible.
He admitted that this had resulted in a backlash from the council and resulted in him submitting complaints, but denied acting “vexatiously.”
In response to the council’s decision, Cllr Martin said: “If the unsubstantiated allegations and the illegitimate actions that North Tawton Council has taken against me is the price I pay for holding them to account, for trying to shine a light on the way the council conducts it’s business on behalf of the taxpayer in North Tawton, then so be it.
“I won’t be deterred, defamation and insinuation won’t stop me and I shall just have to redouble my efforts (which have clearly ruffled feathers) and keep making sure money is spent wisely and policy and processes are followed in accordance with the responsibilities set out in law.”
Under the Freedom of Information Act 2000, the recipient of a freedom of information request must reply with the requested information within 20 working days and can only refuse to provide the information in specific circumstances, such as on the grounds of cost or employee time or for data protection reasons.
A request can also be refused if it is deemed “vexatious.”