Currently, motorists can park for up to one hour for free along George St, Mill Rd, Fairplace Terrace, St James St, Kempley Rd and Park Row with no return within two hours. However, DCC's proposal would see pay and display parking introduced along these roads. Motorists would be able to park for free for one hour but would have the option of staying for an extra hour for a £1 charge. There would be a no return within one hour introduced.