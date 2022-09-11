County Proclaims King Charles III
CROWDS gathered in the grounds of County Hall in Exeter today, Sunday, including scores of invited dignitaries, to hear the High Sheriff of Devon, Richard Youngman, officially read the Proclamation confirming King Charles III as our monarch.
The proclamation to the nation began first from St James’s Palace, Westminster, yesterday, before being announced in counties and districts across the United Kingdom today and tomorrow.
The ceremony at County Hall is the first of the proclamations to be read in Devon.
With full ceremony, heralded by a bugler’s fanfare and welcome from the King’s representative David Fursdon, Lord-Lieutenant of Devon, the High Sheriff read the Privy Council’s proclamation as all those present looked on.
Many more watched the ceremony online, via a live-stream. If you missed it, you can catch up via this link https://www.facebook.com/events/475786477766023 (fast-forward to 8 minutes 15 seconds).
Cllr Ian Hall, our Chairman, said: ‘The Proclamation of a new Monarch is something most of us will never have seen before, and it has truly been my honour and privilege to have witnessed our County proclamation at first hand.
‘I am sure you will join me in offering His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort our good wishes for the future as they undertake their new roles.’
Teignbridge will be holding its proclamation tomorrow, Monday.
