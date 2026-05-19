THIS year’s Devon County Show is embracing the natural world with its first‑ever Tree Hugging experience.
In the beautiful Woodlands Area of the showground, visitors will be invited to wrap their arms around an established beech tree – hand‑selected by Kenny Raybould, the show’s very own Doctor of Tree Hugging, whose ability to ‘feel’ the right tree makes him the perfect woodland matchmaker.
Guests can enjoy their moment of connection (a seven‑second hug is recommended for full effect), and those wanting a keepsake can have their photo taken between 12 noon and 1pm on Saturday, May 23, complete with hashtags to help spread the joy of reconnecting with nature.
Kenny said: “Tree hugging should feel good for people and for the tree.
“We’ll be putting simple protections in place — like soft matting to protect the tree’s roots — to make sure everyone, including the tree can enjoy the moment.
“It is all about connection, care and leaving the tree as happy, if not happier, than we found it.”
Quirky, wholesome and quintessentially Devon County Show, this new feature invites visitors to slow down, breathe deeply and rediscover the simple pleasure of being close to nature.
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