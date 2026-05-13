This year, Malcolm himself - who now lives in Saltash - will be a celebrated vintage feature of the event. He will be introduced to Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh during her visit on Thursday, May 21, and he will be presented with a bespoke cake crafted in the shape of his beloved RAF jeep — a vintage vehicle he painstakingly rebuilt himself, using the skills he learned whilst working in the RAF as a mechanic. He keeps the vehicle in his garage and still enjoys driving it around his yard.