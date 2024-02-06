The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.
The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show two providers have been rated in Devon in January.
A care home, Teignbridge House Care Home Limited, was told it 'requires improvement' on January 12. The home was last inspected on November 8.
Having been inspected on October 10, West View – another residential care home – was also judged as needing improvement. The rating was published on January 26.
A service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards.