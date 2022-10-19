Child rapist sent back to jail for flouting order to stay away from girls
A CHILD rapist has been sent back to prison after he started a relationship with the mother of two young daughters after being released from jail.
Gary Mills moved back to his home town of Okehampton after serving half of a 12 year sentence imposed at Truro Crown Court in 2010, but was subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which restricted his contact with children.
He met a woman who had four children, including two daughters aged ten and 12, in 2018 and started a relationship with her without telling either the probation officer who supervised his prison licence or his police offender manager from the public protection unit.
He stayed at the family home in West Devon and went on outings to a circus, shops and restaurants with the whole family, including the two children.
He lied to the police when they asked him if he was in a relationship in January 2021 and it was another seven months before officers found out the truth.
Mills was jailed in 2010 after a work colleague at a double glazing firm in Cornwall spotted him watching a video he had made on his phone of him orally raping a nine-year-old girl.
He was also convicted of sexually assaulting the child and of 15 counts of possessing indecent images or videos he had made of the victim.
Mills, aged 58, of Macey’s Terrace, Okehampton, and formerly of Glen Park, Liskeard, pleaded guilty to breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and was jailed for a year and four months by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court.
He told him: ‘You entered a relationship in secrecy from social services and the police with a mother with four children including two girls and spent time in the company of her and her children.
‘Whether or not she knew about your convictions is small beer compared to the fact that you kept it quiet from the authorities. You were flagrantly lying either explicitly or by omission.
‘While your motivation may have been to maintain your relationship with the mother rather than to gain access to the girls, the order was in place to enable the authorities to ensure safeguarding. This was a very persistent breach.’
Mr Tom Bradnock, prosecuting, said Mills met the mother after being released in February 2015 and later started a relationship with her in which he went on family outings including to a circus and meals.
There was a specific requirement in the SHPO for him to tell his offender manager and social services about any contacts with children or relationships with mothers who had under age girls.
Mr Herc Ashworth, defending, said Mills was trying to conduct a normal adult relationship with the mother and posed no risk to the children, who were never present when he stayed overnight.
He told the mother about his past and she was aware of the order. He had caring responsibilities for his elderly mother, who was unwell and her partner, who had suspected dementia.
