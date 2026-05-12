A bulldozer and excavator driver has been banned from driving after being found twice over the alcohol limit while in charge of a car on a rural Dartmoor road.
Shane Connolly, 50, was spotted being sick by his car blocking a single track in Sessland Lane at Spreyton at 11pm one night last month.
Exeter magistrates heard today, Tuesday, May 12, that witnesses saw Connolly fall over and injure himself due to the level of his intoxication.
Police and ambulance were called to the scene and a breath test saw Connolly, of Bishopscote Road, Luton, give a reading of 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, twice the legal limit.
He admitted being in charge of a VW Golf Match car while unfit to drive through drink.
The court heard he works driving bulldozers and excavators on both public roads and off road.
Irishman Connolly, who has a drink-drive conviction from 2020, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £1,017 in fines and costs.
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