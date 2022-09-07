Man denies dealing cocaine
Subscribe newsletter
A 32-YEAR-old man is to stand trial before a jury at Exeter Crown Court accused of dealing cocaine in Okehampton.
Alexander Morris, now of Exeter, but formerly of Okehampton, pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine at an address in Lewis Court, East Street, Okehampton, between March 2017 and November 2019.
He also denied possession of 24.9 grams of cocaine with intent to supply at Okehampton on October 30, 2019 and simple possession of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, on the same date.
Morris admitted the personal possession of the class B drug cannabis on October 28, 2019.
Judge Peter Johnson adjourned his case for a jury trial on April 26, 2023 and released Morris on bail.
He was not represented by a barrister as a result of action by the Criminal Bar Association which is refusing to act in legal aid cases.
The court was told that his defence is that he did not know of the presence of the drugs.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |