A local branch of a charity that teaches adults to read are urgently looking for more volunteers.
Read Easy is a national charity that provides a free, one-to-one and confidential learning facility for those in the community who either cannot read or struggle to do so.
The Okehampton branch are urgently looking for more volunteers to help those in need in the community.
According to Read Easy, 2.4 million adults in England alone cannot read at all or can barely read. The Devon branches currently support over 50 individuals across the region.
Richard Clear, networker for the North, East and West Devon group of Read Easy UK, said: “The truth is that not only are lives of learners changed for the better but those volunteers experience something special as well, satisfaction in helping a person grow.
“Coaches form the front line of the service but a great deal of work goes on behind the scenes to provide the professional support needed to ensure success. There are coordinators who match a reader with the most suitable coach and liaise with literacy specialists to overcome any difficulties that arise. They are sometimes able to introduce new strategies and resources to help the reader succeed.
“It costs approximately £400 to support a reader through their journey and so the team’s fundraiser is a vital part of the team pursuing grants, donations and community awareness events to ensure there are sufficient funds.
“Local recruiters also work closely with the local hubs, such as West Devon, to identify upcoming volunteer needs, promote those vacancies and manage the interview process.
“The North, East and West Devon team now has over 70 volunteers, each of whom give between two and four hours of their time each week.”
To join the Read Easy team or to find out more call either: Shirley on 07396 813489 or Frances on 07942 386 000
