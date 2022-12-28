A NORTH Tawton man has admitted stalking two women through calls, texts and Facebook messages.
Marc Kershaw, 33, admitted four offences connected with stalking the two women when he appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on December 23.
He admitted stalking the first woman between September 23 and December 3, making numerous calls and texts and asking friends to contact her via Facebook on his behalf. This was in breach of a restraining order made on September 23.
He also admitted stalking a second woman between November 12 and December 3, calling and sending messages from numerous mobile phones and also contacting her via a fake Facebook account.
He was bailed to reappear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on February 22, to allow for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. He was granted bail on condition that he does not contact the women.