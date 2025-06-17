A village shopkeeper has so impressed a resident with her decorative shop windows, that she wrote a letter to the Tavistock Times praising her creativity.
Jane Liversidge has brought joy to shoppers, visitors and passers-by, especially children, through her fun displays at Princetown Post Office and Shop.
Jane, who works with Donna Geere in the village centre shop, gets truly creative when she creates tableaux on themes including Easter, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, VE Day and Halloween.
Villager Sheila Coates, who shops at the post office, said: “Jane’s does a window display for every occasion through the year. Her latest was the brilliant VE Day display. She’s also done Easter, Valentine’s Day and Christmas, with all the appropriate decorations.
“She’s so clever with all of them, a wonderful talent, as a lot of village people will know.
“All the staff are lovely, with a cheery smile and welcome from them to all their customers.
“With all the doom and gloom going on in the world, it’s so nice to have some people that make such an effort for our village and give us some cheerfulness – we are so lucky.”
Jane, 59, a former village leather worker and care home worker, said: “I love working here with the staff and meeting customers. It’s so lovely of Sheila to say such nice things about me. I get great feedback. I like it most when I see the children going to school and laughing at my latest display. It’s teddies at the moment.”
Mark Renders, post office and shop owner, said: “Jane’s artistic window displays don’t just make the shop customers happy, but brighten up the village itself.
“The Christmas one where we decorate the whole shop as well as the window, is always my favourite and pupils from both the schools do paintings and make decorations which we hang up as part of the display.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.