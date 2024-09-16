A CHARITY building a historical archive around Devon’s branch-line railways has been given a £25,000 boost.
The Great Western Railway grant will help the Folklore Library and Archive, based at Crediton Library, collect personal recollections, photos and film for its Devon Railway Heritage project.
The project focuses on the Dartmoor Line between Exeter and Okehampton via Crediton, which was reinstated in 2021.
“We’re extremely grateful for this funding from Great Western Railway, which will help to unlock valuable heritage from people’s personal collections for everyone to benefit from in the future,” Project Manager on the Devon Railway Heritage project Tracey Norman said.
“Through recording the memories of those who worked on, used and interacted with Devon’s branch lines, we hope to build a valuable archive of stories which would otherwise be lost, or at best told within people’s own families or social circles.
“We have already heard some absolute gems from people about their past experiences. We are also hoping to build valuable links with rail enthusiast groups and other organisations who may be able to offer valuable material to this archive.”
The project is now looking to interview people with memories of branch-line railways in Devon, to be recorded and archived along with transcripts.
The project would also like to receive copies of people’s historic photos and film of branch lines in Devon to digitise.
Anyone wishing to help by loaning media or offering stories, or who would like to speak to the project team can email [email protected].