Crime on the rise in South Devon and Dartmoor, official figures show

Crime has risen over the last year in South Devon and Dartmoor, official police records reveal.

Devon and Cornwall Police recorded 10,986 offences in South Devon and Dartmoor in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of ​9%​ compared to the previous year, when there were 10,053.

However, at 39.4 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 89.3.

Of the crimes recorded in the area over the last 12 months, 586 were sexual offences – an increase of 30% from the year before.

Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 4,407 to 4,952 over this period.

One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence with injury, which rose by 18%, from 1,378 incidents to 1,625.

And theft offences rose by 14%, with 2,107 incidents recorded in the 12 months to March.

At 7.5 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 25.1.

Crimes recorded in South Devon and Dartmoor included: