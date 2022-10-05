Criminal damage in Bere Alston captured on CCTV
Monday 10th October 2022 1:30 pm
(Lucy Blake )
An act of criminal damage in Bere Alston has been captured on CCTV. The camera captured two youths breaking off slats in the bench using an implement beside the village hall in Bere Alston. The incident happened on Sunday, September 18 at around 3.25pm. The CCTV footage has been pased to the local police, who are appealing for more information, quote CR/089905/22.
