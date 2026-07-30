Lydford Bridge, near Lydford Gorge, is expected to be closed for at least four weeks while repairs are carried out.
It follows extensive damage caused to the structure by a single vehicle collision at the weekend.
A nine-metre section of the granite parapet on the Grade Two Listed bridge has been knocked into the River Lyd, 18 metres below the bridge.
The stone will be recovered and Devon County Council is aiming for repairs to be carried out as soon as possible, but extensive scaffolding will need to be erected in order to undertake the work.
The county council has discussed the issue with the National Trust, Lydford Parish Council and the nearby Castle Inn.
A signed diversion is in place to direct people to the National Trust car park for Lydford Gorge and “open for business” signs are also in place stating that the Castle Inn is open as usual.
Councillor Dan Thomas, Devon County Council Cabinet member for highways, said: “It’s sad to see this ancient bridge damaged and we’re left with no choice but to close the bridge until we can make it safe for the public. Unfortunately, these types of repairs aren’t straightforward and a specialist contractor will have to carry out the work. The scheme will require a huge amount of scaffolding, which in itself will take time to put in place and then remove afterwards. The county council will look to recover the costs of this repair scheme, and in the meantime please bear with us while we work to get the bridge open again.”
Councillor Michael Fife Cook, county councillor for Yelverton Rural, said: "Sadly, in the countryside many of our historic bridges were never conceived to have to carry the heavy flow of present day traffic. I know for many, this will cause extra mileage on their day to day travels, but we should all be grateful, as the damage can be repaired, and at least we haven’t had a human disaster this time."
Lydford Bridge dates from the 1400s but the damaged parapets date from when the structure was widened in the 1920s.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.