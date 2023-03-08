Of her new position Dame Darcey said: “I have known of the Theatre Royal and its excellence as a regional theatre for a long time, as I first danced on the beautiful Lyric stage over thirty years ago. It has been a pleasure getting to know the whole TRP team over the last few months as my husband and I establish a new base in Plymouth and I would like to thank our outgoing Chair, Nick Buckland OBE, for being so supportive and going out of his way to help with a smooth transition. Under James’ exceptional leadership, TRP is on a bold and ambitious path to augment its position as one of the country’s leading theatres with the growth of homegrown productions, a pathway I fully support. Along with the other members of our truly inspiring Board of Trustees, I look forward to helping realise this vision in the years ahead. TRP is the beating heart of Plymouth, a city whose future is very bright indeed and I am excited about playing my part.”