FIRE crews were called to a large blaze on open moorland last night (Monday, March 23).
The fire stretched about 150m on steep moorland in the area of Green Combe on Dartmoor, said Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, which was called just after 7pm.
Teams from Chagford, Moretonhampstead and Princetown fire stations responded, later supported by crew from Ashburton and Bovey Tracey.
Crews used wildfire beaters to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading.
The fire was put out just before 8.30pm.
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