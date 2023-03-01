Staff from across Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust are hard at work alongside employers, universities, apprenticeship providers and further education institutions, to put the finishing touches to next week’s Careers Fair. The Fair, taking place on Wednesday 8th and Thursday 9th March at the Ashbury Hotel, Okehampton, has been brought to life by DMAT and principal sponsor Willmott Dixon Construction. It will be the first of its kind for the region, and will welcome more than 2500 students from across West Devon and Torridge. A busy schedule will see students treated to talks from organisations such as the University of Exeter, Devon County Council, Skern Training and Skills, and more. The event will include talks from the world of work, the apprenticeship sector, and universities, meaning every type of learner is accommodated. Meanwhile, the main exhibition space will see more than 70 businesses and institutions – from consultancies and engineering firms through to colleges, the army, and supermarkets – share information on the careers which are available to school leavers. To accompany this, there will be an open evening on the Wednesday 8th, 4.30pm – 7pm, for parents to attend with their children, and the Trust expects many of the exhibitors to stay on during this period to answer any queries. To partner this, DMAT is creating a library of recruitment and careers videos, sent in by exhibitors, for students to access afterwards during their careers education time in school, as part of their wider commitment to providing rounded careers advice and guidance. This year’s inaugural event is free and is accepting bookings right up to the last minute. For more details, please contact [email protected]. Derrick Brett, Executive Director of Civic Leadership for Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, said: “We are so excited to welcome employers and educators from across the region to speak with our students. Careers guidance and support is so important to young people, and it’s our job as a trust to fully showcase the huge variety of careers which are available to every single one of our students. As part of this, we’re pleased to have such a diverse selection of exhibitors and organisations involved, and I’d like to thank them all for their support.”