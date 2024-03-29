Dan Morrow, chief executive at DMAT, said: “FARM@DMAT is precisely what we want DMAT to be all about -- being firmly rooted at the heart of our communities, and I can’t think of a better way to capture that than for students to plant and grow those roots themselves. We are really proud to launch FARM@DMAT as part of our ambition to ensure every single one of our students will get to experience and learn from the beautiful countryside we have right on our doorstep.”