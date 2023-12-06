PEOPLE will be able to charge their electric car while visiting the moor near Okehampton, after a twin EV charging point was installed at the car park at Meldon Reservoir.
A twin EV charger has also been installed by Dartmoor National Park Authority, which has also installed the devices at Postbridge Visitor Centre and Princetown Visitor Centre car parks.
The chargers have been funded by BMW UK as part of its Recharge in Nature partnership with National Parks UK. In Dartmoor National Park, funding from BMW UK is also allowing national park rangers to work with schools and community groups, putting them in touch with Dartmoor. So far, 568 young people have been given a taste of the great outdoors through the project.