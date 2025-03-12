Dartmoor Preservation Association (DPA) has proudly announced that has become an official partner with ‘1% For the Planet’, meaning they will receive funding from various businesses who take part in the scheme.
The 1% For the Planet scheme is a global movement where businesses pledge 1% of their annual sales to environmental movements.
A spokesperson for the DPA wrote: “We are delighted to take this opportunity to work with others who share similar goals to us, and to benefit from funds which we can use to make a tangible difference to the landscape and people of Dartmoor.”
The funds that the DPA receive from the scheme will be used to reach more young people through supporting Girls Do Dartmoor and Nights Under the Stars, facilitated by Kats Koster-Shadbolt of the Dartmoor National Park Association.
The money can also be used to expand the Moor Boots small grant giving scheme, which seeks to remove financial barriers so all young people can experience adventure on Dartmoor and connect meaningfully with the landscape.
The 2025 Moor Boots scheme supported 73 young people who may otherwise have been unable to take part in the Ten Tors or Jubilee Challenge by supplying essential equipment, such as walking boots and waterproof jackets.
The DPA were recommended as an environmental partner by Dewerstone clothing in Princetown, who are already members of 1% For the Planet, meaning that they donate 1% of their yearly earnings back to certified environmental charities and organisations.
To date, 1% for the Planet has certified over $708 million in donations to environmental causes.
This number increases exponentially as their network grows each year with businesses such as Patagonia, Flickr, Pukka and 818 Tequila pledged to the scheme.
The DPA will join 4,000 other partners including The Wilderness Foundation UK, Sea the Change and Wilderness Youth Project, which are spread globally.