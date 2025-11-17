The events manager leading Devon’s Farmwise initiative has been honoured as the South West Farming Ambassador of the Year 2025, receiving the award at a ceremony in Taunton last week.
Born and raised on a hill farm on Dartmoor, Bev Brown’s roots in agriculture run deep. Her career once took her to London and the shipping industry, but her passion for farming and the countryside has never wavered.
Three years ago, she joined Farmwise as events manager, a role that has seen her deliver a host of educational events across Devon.
Under Bev’s leadership, Farmwise has connected thousands of children with the story behind their food.
Highlights include Farmwise School Days at Westpoint, which attract over 1,500 pupils and 200 teachers from 40 schools each year, and interactive children’s farms at the Devon County Show, which engage more than 10,000 young visitors annually.
Bev said: “What an honour to receive this award. Farmwise is such an important initiative—educating children about farming, food, and the countryside. Seeing the smiles on their faces when they meet the animals and make those connections makes all the hard work worthwhile.
“I couldn’t do this without the incredible volunteers, the Farms Estates tenant farmers who offer their time for free and industry partners who bring these events to life.”
Bev has overseen 35 of school visits and seven agricultural show appearances and the launch of the Farmwise mobile unit, helping young people understand where food comes from and how it shapes the landscape.
Councillor Cheryl Cottle Hunkin, Devon County Council’s Cabinet member responsible for rural affairs, said: “We all feel very proud of Bev. She has been a great ambassador for Farmwise in particular, but also very much so for farming, food production and Devon’s countryside as a whole.
“This recognition is richly deserved and its down to her hard work, enthusiasm and dedication that helps make Farmwise such a success.”
